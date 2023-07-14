Up in Big Bear, the 2023 Music in the Mountains concert series is getting underway. The concerts help raise funds for managing and conserving the forest up in the mountains. Featured in the shows are bands paying tribute to iconic classic rock acts like Queen, Boston, Eagles and more. Now, we have a chance for you to win tickets to one of these concerts, and more! Text MUSIC to 515151 for your chance to win a two-night stay at the Best Western Big Bear Chateau, two tickets to one “Music in the Mountains concert” up in big bear (see list of shows in the official rules below), and a $200 gift certificate to Nottingham’s Restaurant. Message and data rates apply. Music is always good for the soul, and with these shows, it’s good for the environment, too. Good luck!

BIG BEAR ”MUSIC IN THE MOUNTAINS” SWEEPSTAKES

JULY 2023

Official Rules

1. Sponsor. This sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by KTLA (“Station”), 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90028 and Visit Big Bear, 40824 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, CA, 92315 (the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

APPLE IS NOT INVOLVED IN ANY WAY IN THIS SWEEPSTAKES/CONTEST. THE SPONSOR(S) IS/ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR PROVIDING THE PRIZE(S) LISTED HEREIN. THE PRIZE(S) WON ARE NOT APPLE PRODUCTS, NOR ARE THEY RELATED TO APPLE IN ANY WAY. THE RESPONSIBILITY OF ORGANIZING THIS SWEEPSTAKES AND DISTRIBUTING THE PRIZE(S) ARE THE SPONSORS’ RESPONSIBILITIES. APPLE DOES NOT SPONSOR THIS SWEEPSTAKES/ CONTEST IN ANY WAY.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Sweepstakes is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within KTLA’s viewing area and who are at least 21 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of KTLA, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in KTLA’s viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Sweepstakes materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a KTLA contest or sweepstakes only once (1) every 60 days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once (1) every six (6) months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry. This Sweepstakes will accept entries beginning on July 14, 2023 at 4:00:01 p.m. PT and ending on July 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. PT.

To enter the sweepstakes, there are two methods of entry.



Entrants may use the text messaging feature on their cellular phone to send to a text message to 515151 with only the letters MUSIC in the body of the message. All entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Contest using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Contest. Text-Message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any entrant, an entrant shall be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct keyword shall be eligible. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any text message entry at any time which in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules.

OR

The alternative to entry by text message is to visit ktla.com/contests, clicking the link for the Big Bear ”Music in the Mountains” sweepstakes, and completing and submitting the entry form. Entrants must include KTLA’s shortcode of 515151, their name, the keyword MUSIC, and phone number in order to enter.

Incomplete entries will not be considered. Only one (1) entry per person will be accepted, regardless of method.

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for technical or computer, telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules.

An entrant may use only one email address to submit entries during the Sweepstakes. If an entrant uses multiple email addresses to submit more than one entry, the entrant will be disqualified. For entries submitted online, entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning the e-mail address or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by the Sponsor(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. The Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsor(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Sweepstakes (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Sweepstakes, the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at ktla.com/contests. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Sweepstakes online, participants agree to KTLA Terms of Use at https://www.nexstar.tv/terms-of-use/ and the Privacy Policy located at https://www.nexstar.tv/privacy-policy/. All entry information becomes the property of the Sponsor(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsor(s). By entering, entrants grant the Sponsor(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on www.ktla.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant. The Sponsor reserve the right to reject and disqualify any submissions that do not meet the terms and conditions of these Sweepstakes rules.

4. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize(s). There will be one (1) winner in this Sweepstakes.On July 18, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. the winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries. Winner will be informed that they won by phone or e-mail. The winner will receive:





A voucher redeemable for two nights of accommodations for up to two people in a double-occupancy room at the Best Western Big Bear Chateau, 42200 Moonridge Rd, Big Bear Lake, CA, 92315. Hotel accommodations must be for the same weekend as the winner’s chosen performance below. Winner’s stay must be during one of the following periods:



July 21-22, 2023 August 4-5, 2023 August 18-19, 2023 September 1-2, 2023





Two tickets to the winner’s choice of one of the following “Music in the Mountains” performances on the following dates and times at the Big Bear Discovery Center Amphitheater, 40971 North Shore Drive/Hwy 38, Fawnskin, CA, 92333:



July 22, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.:

performance by Divas of Rock



August 5, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.:

performance by Bohemian Queen (Queen tribute)



August 19, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.:

performance by Rock and Roll Band (Boston tribute)



September 2, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.: performance by TLR, with Petty Party opening (Eagles tribute)



The winner may choose tickets to only one of the above-listed performances.





A gift certificate redeemable for up to $200 in food and beverages at Nottingham’s Restaurant, 40797 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake, CA, 92315.





The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the prize is $798. Entrants can win only once.

Winner will be contacted by a representative of the Sponsor and must reply within 24 hours to maintain eligibility. If a potential winner cannot be contacted within this time period or fails to respond to any attempted contact, such potential winner will be disqualified, his/her entry will be declared null and void and the Sponsor reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to choose another potential winner by the process referred to above.

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Sponsor(s). Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for defective prizes. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

Prize elements may not be separated. Availability of the prize is contingent on the concert performance element. Should the concert performance be cancelled, the remaining elements of the prize shall no longer be available to the winner.

6. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The winner must claim the prize in-person at the Station, located at 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90028, during regular business hours (Monday – Friday from 9:00 AM PT – 5:00 PM PT) by July 28, 2023, except at Sponsor’s discretion. Advance appointment is required for in-person prize pickup. The prize(s) must be claimed and all required paperwork and ID submissions must be completed by July 28, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Failure of the winner to fulfill these requirements will result in the forfeit of entire prize package. Winner will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notification will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). The Station then has the right, at its discretion, to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another contest or sweepstakes conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Sponsor(s). The Sponsor(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsor(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

By accepting the prize, winner agrees, on behalf of winner and on behalf of each guest of winner’s party, to abide by the health and safety measures in effect at any of the above-listed venues and events at the time of winner’s visit, which may include, but not be limited to, wearing masks, providing proof of vaccination status and/or providing proof of negative COVID-19 test.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. Hotel accommodations may require the winner to present a credit card for pre-authorization of a set amount of funds put on hold to cover incidental costs and other fees not included in the prize. Entrants are encouraged to contact the hotel directly for more information pre-authorized amounts required for incidental costs and fees. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any weather changes, pandemic, epidemic or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winner with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsor(s). This includes, but is not limited to, event or concert cancellations, trip schedule changes, pandemic, stay at home orders, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any expenses incurred by Sweepstakes winner as a result of such delays or cancellations. Sponsor(s) will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, pandemic, stay at home order, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor(s).

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station and on www.ktla.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner(s).

7. Social Media. For contests or sweepstakes promoted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, iHeartRadio, or any other social media website (each a “Social Media Site” and collectively the “Social Media Sites”), the Sponsor reserve the right to void any entrant’s entry in the Sweepstakes for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the applicable Social Media Site, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, videos, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at their discretion. The Sponsor also reserve the right to block, ignore, report, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Sweepstakes and/or the Sponsor’ profile(s), account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s). This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold the Social Media Sites harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Sweepstakes. Entrants understand that by logging-in to the applicable Social Media Site, that they agree to comply with the Social Media Site’s Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of the Social Media Site. Entrants agree that the Sponsor are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees. For entries submitted through the Social Media Sites, the Sponsor may be limited to using the information in a manner set forth by the Social Media Sites and in no other way.

8. Limitation on Liability. Sponsor(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsor(s) and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Sweepstakes or prize-related activity.

9. Reservation of Rights. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this Sweepstakes for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsor(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on KTLA and at ktla.com/contests.

10. Contact Information. For questions or more information about this Sweepstakes, please contact KTLA at www.ktla.com/contact. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please go to ktla.com/contests or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KTLA-TV, KTLA 5 BIG BEAR MUSIC IN THE MOUNTAINS SWEEPSTAKES JULY 2023, 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90028, within sixty (60) days of the end of this Sweepstakes.