Eddie Vedder’s annual Ohana Festival returns on September 30th in Dana Point, with headliners Stevie Nicks, Jack White and P!NK, as well as Eddie himself. Exclusive ticket pre-sale begins April 13 if you sign up at Ohanafest.com. General public ticket sales start April 14 at 10 a.m. at Ohanafest.com. Our partners at Live Nation are furnishing an amazing prize package for you to attend all three days of the festival. Text OHANA, FESTIVAL or STEVIE to 515151 for your chance to win a pair of 3-day VIP tickets to Ohana Festival, September 30th through October 2nd at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point. With huge headliners plus many many more acts performing right there on the beach in Orange County, it’s going to be a fun time. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

