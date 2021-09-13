You could win tickets to see Alanis Morrissette at the Hollywood Bowl!

International superstar and award-winning singer-songwriter Alanis Morrissette is coming to the Hollywood Bowl. The October 5th show is completely sold out, so a second show on October 6th was just added. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our friends at Live Nation have furnished some tickets for lucky KTLA viewers to win. Text JAGGED, PILL or ALANIS to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see “Alanis Morrisette: Celebrating 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill” live at the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday, October 6th. She’ll perform the hit album in its entirety, along with material from her latest album. Message and data rates apply You don’t want to miss this show; good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click here for complete official rules for the JAGGED sweepstakes.

Click here for complete official rules for the PILL sweepstakes.

Click here for complete official rules for the ALANIS sweepstakes.