Award-winning platinum-selling opera tenor Andrea Bocelli returns to Honda Center this december. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, and with Mother’s Day right around the corner, they make an excellent gift. Our partners at Honda Center have furnished a special prize for some lucky KTLA viewers. Text ANDREA, BOCELLI or CONCERT to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Andrea Bocelli live in concert at Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, December 4th. Message and data rates apply. It will be an evening filled with soaring arias, love songs and holiday music. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “ANDREA” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “BOCELLI” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “CONCERT” sweepstakes.