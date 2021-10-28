You could win tickets to see Billy Joel in Las Vegas plus hotel & gift card!

The piano man himself, Billy Joel, is coming to Las Vegas for his very first stadium performance there. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. Now, our friends at Live Nation Las Vegas have furnished an amazing prize package for some lucky KTLA viewers to see Billy Joel live in Las Vegas. Text BILLY, VEGAS or PIANO to 515151 for your chance to win 2 tickets to see Billy Joel live at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 26, 2022, a two-night stay at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, and a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “BILLY” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “VEGAS” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “PIANO” sweepstakes.

