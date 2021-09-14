You could win tickets to see Brittany Howard at the Hollywood Bowl!

As part of KCRW’s World Festival, Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard is coming to the Hollywood Bowl this Saturday. Tickets are on sale now at HollywoodBowl.com. Our friends at the Hollywood Bowl have furnished some tickets for KTLA viewers to win. Text BRITTANY, JAIME or BOWL to 515151 for your chance to win four tickets to see Brittany Howard live in concert from Section K1 bench seats this Saturday, September 18th at the Hollywood Bowl, plus a parking pass. She’ll be joined by special guests Jamila Woods and Georgia Anne Muldrow. Message and data rates apply. It’s going to be an amazing show — good luck!

