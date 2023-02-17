One of the most best-selling artists of all time, retro-pop and R&B icon Bruno Mars has announced a new set of live shows in Las Vegas this spring, May 24th through June 3rd at Dolby Live at the Park MGM. Tickets go on sale today at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation Las Vegas are furnishing an excellent prize package for one lucky KTLA viewer to see Bruno live. Text BRUNO or VEGAS to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Bruno Mars live in concert at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 28th. The winner also gets a one-night stay at the Park MGM in Las Vegas on the same night, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. A consummate showman with an amazing sound, Bruno Mars is always exciting on stage. Good luck!

