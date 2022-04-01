Indie rockers Florence + the Machine, has a new album release – “Dance Fever” – coming in about six weeks. They’re returning to Southern California for a date at the Hollywood Bowl this fall. Tickets go on sale April 1 at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation have furnished a chance to go to this show. Text DANCE or FEVER to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Florence + the Machine live at the Hollywood bowl on Friday, October 14th. It will be a magical night of great music with their unique sound and a fabulous show. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “DANCE” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “FEVER” sweepstakes.