The Internationally Renowned LA Phil orchestra, led by Maestro Gustavo Dudamel is highlighting two pieces next weekend: one by romantic-era composer Gustav Mahler and a piece by Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz that was specially commissioned by the LA Phil. The performance will be at the breathtaking Walt Disney Concert Hall downtown. Tickets are on sale now at LAPhil.com. Our partners at the LA Phil are furnishing tickets to this show for some lucky KTLA viewers.Text MUSIC, CONCERT or PLAY to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see and hear the LA Phil play Ortiz and Mahler this Friday, October 7th at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Message and data rates apply. A contemporary blend of classic and fresh pieces, it’s a thrilling night of music. Good luck!

