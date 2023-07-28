Jerry Seinfeld is returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas next year for performances in April, August and September. Tickets to see Jerry in Vegas go on sale Friday, July 28 at Ticketmaster.com. Text SEINFELD, JERRY or VEGAS to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Jerry Seinfeld live on stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday night, April 13th, 2024. The winner also gets a two-night stay at Caesars Palace, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window

Click or tap here for the official rules for the “SEINFELD” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for the official rules for the “JERRY” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for the official rules for the “VEGAS” sweepstakes.