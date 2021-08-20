You could win tickets to see John Williams at the Hollywood Bowl!

Contests
Posted: / Updated:

Legendary film composer and conductor John Williams is returning to the Hollywood Bowl September 3rd, 4th and 5th for the “Maestro of the Movies” program, including cinematic hits by Williams and others.  Tickets are on sale now at HollywoodBowl.com. Our friends at the Hollywood Bowl have furnished tickets for some lucky KTLA viewers to win! Text WILLIAMS, MOVIES or MAESTRO to 515151 for your chance to win a family four-pack of bench seats to see “John Williams: Maestro of the Movies” on Sunday, September 5th at the Hollywood Bowl. The winner also gets a parking pass for the night of the performance. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.
KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “WILLIAMS” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “MOVIES” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “MAESTRO” sweepstakes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News
Prepare for earthquakes

Don't Text? Click to enter without a phone

Official Rules for KTLA Text-to-Win sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to participate in the Anchor Challenge

KTLA 5 - Where _LA Lives

Some sweepstakes pages will remain active on ktla.com for 30 days after the end of the giveaway for disclosure purposes.