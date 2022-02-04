You could win tickets to see Josh Groban at the Greek!

Contests
Posted: / Updated:

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Josh Groban is bringing his Harmony Tour to the Greek Theatre here in L.A. on August 2nd. Tickets go on sale February 4 at Ticketmaster.com. Now you could win tickets to the show! Text HARMONY, JOSH or ANGELS to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Josh Groban live at the Greek Theatre on August 2nd. He’ll be joined by special guests the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli and Eleri Ward. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.
KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “HARMONY” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “JOSH” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “ANGELS” sweepstakes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Latest News

More News
Prepare for earthquakes

Don't Text? Click to enter without a phone

Official Rules for KTLA Text-to-Win sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to participate in the Anchor Challenge

KTLA 5 - Where _LA Lives

Some sweepstakes pages will remain active on ktla.com for 30 days after the end of the giveaway for disclosure purposes.