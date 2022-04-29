Katy Perry is coming to Las Vegas this summer for her larger-than-life residency, called “PLAY,” at Resorts World Las Vegas, May 27th through August 13th. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. Our partners at AEG have furnished an amazing prize package for one lucky KTLA viewer to win. Text PLAY, KATY or VEGAS to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Katy Perry’s “PLAY” residency at Resorts World in Las Vegas on Wednesday, August 3rd, plus a one-night stay at Resorts World Las Vegas on the same night. The winner also gets a $100 American Express gift card to help cover gas and other expenses. Message and data rates apply. This promises to be a spectacle unlike any other, you don’t want to miss it. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click for for official rules for the “PLAY” sweepstakes.

Click for for official rules for the “KATY” sweepstakes.

Click for for official rules for the “VEGAS” sweepstakes.