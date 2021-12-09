You could win tickets to see Keith Urban at the Forum!

Contests
Posted: / Updated:

Award-winning Country music hitmaker Keith Urban is bringing “The Speed Of Now” tour of North America through L.A. on September 10th of next year.  Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. Text KEITH, URBAN or SPEED to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Keith Urban live in concert at the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood on September 10th, 2022. He’ll be joined by special guest Ingrid Andress.  Message and data rates apply. Giveaways end December 12 at 11:59 p.m. aGood luck!

Or enter using the form below:
KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “KEITH” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “URBAN” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “SPEED” sweepstakes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News
Prepare for earthquakes

Don't Text? Click to enter without a phone

Official Rules for KTLA Text-to-Win sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to participate in the Anchor Challenge

KTLA 5 - Where _LA Lives

Some sweepstakes pages will remain active on ktla.com for 30 days after the end of the giveaway for disclosure purposes.