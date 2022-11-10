Grammy-winning country star Keith Urban has just announced his brand new Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, opening March 3 of next year through the 18th, and additional dates June 16th through July 1. Tickets for the residency go on sale Saturday, November 12 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation Las Vegas are furnishing a great prize package for one lucky KTLA viewer to attend the show. Text KEITH, URBAN or VEGAS to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Keith Urban live in concert at his new residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas on March 3rd. The winner also gets an overnight stay at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data ratse apply. Good luck!

