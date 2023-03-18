Grammy-winning country star Keith Urban announced this week that his headlining Las Vegas residency is being extended through November of this year. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation Las Vegas are furnishing a great prize package for one lucky KTLA viewer to see Keith live. Text KEITH, URBAN or VEGAS to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Keith Urban live in concert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas on November 10th. The winner also gets an overnight stay at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. One of the best guitarists of his generation, it’s sure to be a fabulous show. Good luck!

