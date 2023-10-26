Due to popular demand, grammy-winning pop icon Kelly Clarkson has just added new show dates to her exclusive Las Vegas residency, with shows on December 30th and 31st, and on February 9th and 10th of next year. Tickets for these new dates go on sale Friday, October 27th at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com. Text KELLY, VEGAS or CHEMISTRY to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Kelly Clarkson live in concert at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 30th. The winner will also receive an overnight stay at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas that same night, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. Kelly is a consummate performer, and with two decades of hits it’s sure to be a great show. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window

Click or tap here for official rules for the “KELLY” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “VEGAS” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “CHEMISTRY” sweepstakes.