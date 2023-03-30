Grammy-winning pop icon Kelly Clarkson has just announced an all-new set of shows in Las Vegas called “Chemistry…An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson”. Running from July 28 to August 19th at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, tickets to the shows go on sale Friday, March 30 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation Las Vegas are furnishing tickets to see Kelly and more for some lucky KTLA viewers. Text KELLY, VEGAS, or CHEMISTRY to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Kelly Clarkson live in concert at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on opening night, Friday, July 28th. The winner will also receive an overnight stay at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas that night, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. Kelly is a consummate performer, and with two decades of hits, it’s sure to be a great show. Good luck!

