You could win tickets to see Lady Gaga at Dodger Stadium!

Singer, songwriter, actress, and Grammy-winning artist Lady Gaga has announced The Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour, a special 14-city journey to stadiums around the world, with a stop at Dodger Stadium this fall. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 14 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation are furnishing some tickets for a lucky KTLA viewer to win before they go on sale! Text LADY to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Lady Gaga live in concert on The Chromatica Ball tour at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, September 10th. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “LADY” sweepstakes.