Pop, dance and all-around superstar icon Lady Gaga is returning to Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas later this month for more shows in her “Jazz and Piano” residency. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10am at ticketmaster.com. Text GAGA, JAZZ or VEGAS to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, September 28th. The winner also gets an overnight stay at the Park MGM in Las Vegas, as well as a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. The show features new arrangements of her hits, as well as music from the great american songbook. Lady gaga never disappoints, so you don’t want to miss this residency. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window

Click or tap here for the official rules for the “GAGA” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for the official rules for the “JAZZ” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for the official rules for the “VEGAS” sweepstakes.