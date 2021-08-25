You could win tickets to see Lady Gaga in Las Vegas!

Lady Gaga, the multitalented Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe-winning superstar you all know and love, is returning to the Park MGM in Las Vegas this fall with her “Jazz and Piano” residency. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. Our friends at Live Nation Las Vegas have furnished a fabulous prize package for some lucky KTLA viewers. Text GAGA, VEGAS or JAZZ to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see “Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano” at the Park Theater at the Park MGM Las Vegas on Sunday, October 24th. The winner also gets an overnight stay at the Park MGM hotel on Oct. 24, as well as a $100 American Express gift card. She’ll be performing new arrangements of her hits, as well as music from the great american songbook. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “GAGA” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “VEGAS” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “JAZZ” sweepstakes.

