Grammy-winning contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is bringing her Kaleidescope Tour to LA later this year. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. Our partners at Goldenvoice are furnishing a pair of tickets to the show for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text LAUREN, DAIGLE or TOUR to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Lauren Daigle live in concert at Crypto.com arena on Friday, November 10th. Message and data reates apply. She’s got a unique sound, and her shows are always fun. It going to be a good time. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window

Click here for official rules for the “LAUREN” sweepstakes.

Click here for official rules for the “DAIGLE” sweepstakes.

Click here for official rules for the “TOUR” sweepstakes.