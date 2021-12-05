You could win tickets to see Maná at the Forum!

Contests
Posted: / Updated:

Maná returns to Los Angeles next year, and has sold out six shows at the Forum! Now, Maná – The Residency is adding two dates: July 15 & 16 at the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood. Tickets go on sale for these new dates on Friday, December 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 7:00 a.m. or 9:00 a.m. for your chance to win two tickets to see Maná at the Forum live in concert on Friday, June 15, 2022. They’ve got new production, big surprises and all the hits. You don’t want to miss this. Prize furnished by Live Nation. Good luck!

