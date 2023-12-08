Grammy-winning pop-rockers Maroon 5 are returning to sin city for their “M5LV” Las Vegas residency next spring, and then again for additional shows in the fall of next year. Tickets to see Maroon 5 in Las Vegas go on sale Saturday, December 9 at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com. Text MAROON, VEGAS or SUGAR to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Maroon 5 live in concert at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on opening night, May 17th of next year. The winner also receives an overnight stay at Park MGM on the same night, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. Featuring their biggest hits from the last 20 years and lots more, you don’t want to miss Maroon 5 live in concert. Good luck!

