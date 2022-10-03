Three-time Grammy winners and L.A. hometown band Maroon 5 are headlining their first-ever Las Vegas residency beginning in March of next year and running all the way through August. Tickets go on sale October 3at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Now, our partners at Live Nation Las Vegas are furnishing a prize package for one lucky KTLA viewer to attend opening night. Text VEGAS, MAROON5 or SUGAR to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Maroon 5 live in concert on the opening night of their residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Friday, March 24, 2023. The winner also gets a one-night stay at the Park MGM Las Vegas, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. They’re one of pop’s most enduring acts, and it’s sure to be a fabulous show. Good luck!

