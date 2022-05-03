Grammy-winning and million-selling crooner Michael Bublé returns to L.A. September 23rd with the Higher Tour at Crypto.com Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Our partners at AEG are furnishing a pair of tickets for some lucky ktla viewers to have a chance to attend the show. Text HIGHER, LOVE or EVERYTHING to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Michael Bublé live in concert at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown L.A. on Friday, September 23rd. The winner also receives a $200 voucher good toward dinner at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse at L.A. Live. Message and data rates apply. This would make an amazing Mother’s Day gift, and is sure to be a night full of great songs and good vibes. Good luck!

