She’s the most decorated artist in the Academy of Country Music, country superstar Miranda Lambert has been holding court in Las Vegas with her “Velvet Rodeo” residency for more than a year. Now, she’s just announced her final Vegas shows. Tickets for the new Vegas dates go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com. Text MIRANDA, VELVET or RODEO to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Miranda Lambert “Velvet Rodeo” residency live in concert at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Friday, March 22, 2024, an overnight stay at Planet Hollywood on the same night, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. It’s a dynamic show that celebrates Miranda’s amazing musical journey, definitely catch her show before she leaves. Good luck!

