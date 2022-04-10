Grammy-winning country star Miranda Lambert is coming to Sin City this September with “Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency”. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation are furnishing an amazing prize package for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text MIRANDA, VEGAS, VELVET, RODEO or COUNTRY to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Miranda Lambert live in concert on September 30th at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, a one-night stay at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “MIRANDA” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “VEGAS” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “VELVET” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “RODEO” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “COUNTRY” sweepstakes.