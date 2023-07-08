Canadian rockers Nickelback are bringing their Get Rollin tour to Southern California this Friday with a stop at the Kia Forum. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. Now, we have a special opportunity for you to win v-i-p tickets to see nickelback in style! Text ROLLIN to 515151 for your chance to win two VIP tickets to see Nickelback live in concert this Friday, July 14th at the Kia Forum, which includes a fast pass to the Nickelback interactive experience, access to the pre-show lounge with food and games, early entry to the Kia Forum through a VIP entrance, plus a special gift and much more. Message and data rates apply. Nickelback will be joined by special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross. As the biggest rock band of the past 20 years, they are sure to put on an amazing show. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below:

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window

Click or tap for official rules for this sweepstakes.