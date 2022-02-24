You could win tickets to see Paul McCartney

Former Beatle and Rock mega-star Paul McCartney is bringing his “Got Back” tour of 13 US cities to Southern California with a show at SoFi Stadium in May. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation have furnished a pair of tickets for one lucky KTLA viewer to win. Text PAUL, YESTERDAY or BAND to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Paul McCartney live in concert at SoFi Stadium on Friday, May 13th. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

