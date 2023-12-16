Paw Patrol Live is coming to Southern California with shows all over the region in January and February. The pups face their greatest challenge yet in “Heroes Unite”. Tickets for the show are on sale now at PawPatrolLive.com. Text PAW or HERO to 515151 for your chance to win a family five-pack of tickets to see “Paw Patrol Live – Heroes Unite” at your choice of a city near you: Riverside, Downtown LA, Thousand Oaks or Long Beach. Complete details are in the official rules below. Message and data rates apply. Entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2023. Don’t miss Paw Patrol’s little heroes solving problems and working together at Paw Patrol Live. Good luck!

Click or tap here for official rules for the “PAW” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “HERO” sweepstakes.