You could win tickets to see PBR – Professional Bull Riding!

Contests
Posted: / Updated:

It’s the toughest sport on dirt! PBR – Professional Bull Riding – is coming to L.A. in February for the PBR Pluto TV Invitational, with more than 50 bucking bulls and brave riders showcasing the fastest-growing sport in America. Text BULL, CHAPS or COWBOY to 515151 for your chance to win four tickets to see the PBR Pluto TV Invitational at Crypto.com Arena on February 22nd. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.
KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “BULL” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “CHAPS” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “COWBOY” sweepstakes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Latest News

More News
Prepare for earthquakes

Don't Text? Click to enter without a phone

Official Rules for KTLA Text-to-Win sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to participate in the Anchor Challenge

KTLA 5 - Where _LA Lives

Some sweepstakes pages will remain active on ktla.com for 30 days after the end of the giveaway for disclosure purposes.