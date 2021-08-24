You could win tickets to see Pepe Aguilar!

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter-producer Pepe Aguilar is returning to Southern California this fall with shows at the Honda Center September 3rd and 5th (the second show is sold out already), and then October 17th and November 6th at staples center. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. Our friends at Live Nation have furnished some tickets for lucky KTLA viewers to win. Text PEPE, FAMILIA or AGUILAR to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Pepe Aguilar and the “Jaripeo Sin Fronteras” tour live in concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Friday, September 3rd. It’s a full-on show including bull fighting, rodeo events and lots more, in addition to Pepe’s singing. Good luck!
