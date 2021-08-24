You could win tickets to see Pepe Aguilar!

The search for those missing in flooding that killed more than 20 people over the weekend pressed on Tuesday in rural Tennessee, with crews scouring the banks of a creek for any bodies that washed away.

Trees beside the normally shallow Trace Creek were matted with a thick mix of vegetation, garbage, and debris from people’s homes, complicating the search in Humphreys County, where the town of Waverly saw the most death and destruction from Saturday's flooding. Even cars and sheds were woven into the tangle.