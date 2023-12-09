Grammy-winning pop and R&B icon P!nk is taking her “Summer Carnival” tour back on the road next year, with a stop at Dodger Stadium in September. Tickets to the show go on sale Monday, December 11th at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com. Text SUMMER, CARNIVAL or PINK to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see P!nk, live in concert at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, September 15, 2024. She’ll be joined by special guests Sheryl Crow and Irish rockers The Script”. Message and data rates apply. An opportunity for you to see the unparalleled spectacle and talent that is P!nk. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window

Click or tap here for official rules for the “SUMMER” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “CARNIVAL” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “PINK” sweepstakes.