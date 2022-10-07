Grammy winning singer-songwriter Rod Stewart returns to Las Vegas again next year, with his residency “Rod Stewart: The Hits” on stage May 3rd through the 15th and again in November of next year as well. Tickets for these new dates go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation Las Vegas are furnishing a fabulous prize with a chance for a lucky KTLA viewer to win tickets to the show and more. Text HITS, VEGAS or ROD to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see “Rod Stewart: The Hits” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2023, plus a one-night stay at the Flamingo Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. A rock and roll icon whose show you don’t want to miss. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click here for official rules for the HITS sweepstakes.

Click here for official rules for the VEGAS sweepstakes.

Click here for official rules for the ROD sweepstakes.