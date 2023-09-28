The King of Bachata is coming back to LA. Our partners at the Kia Forum are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special concert by hugely popular singer-songwriter Romeo Santos. He’s bringing his “Formula Vol. 3” tour to the Kia Forum on October 8th, and you can get tickets now at Ticketmaster.com. Text KING, BACHATA, or FORUM to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Romeo Santos live in concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on October 8th. The winner will also receive a parking pass for that night at the Kia Forum. Message and data rates apply. One of the most-listened to latin artists on spotify, Romeo will be putting on an unforgettable show. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window

Click or tap here for official rules for the “KING” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “BACHATA” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “FORUM” sweepstakes.