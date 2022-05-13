Silk Sonic, the R&B superduo featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak has just added some August dates to their Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM. Tickets for those additional dates go on sale Friday, May 13 at ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation have furnished a chance for you to win an amazing prize package. Text SILK, SONIC, or VEGAS to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Silk Sonic at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM on Friday, August 5th, a one-night stay at Park MGM in Las Vegas the same night, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

