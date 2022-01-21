You could win tickets to see Silk Sonic in Las Vegas, plus hotel!

Silk Sonic, the R&B superduo featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak is coming to Las Vegas this spring at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM. Performances are Feb. 25-March 5 and March 16-April 2 Tickets go on sale January 21 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com/silksonic. Our partners at Live Nation have furnished a chance for you to win an amazing prize package; here are the details. Text SILK, SONIC or VEGAS to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Silk Sonic at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM on Friday, March 4th, a one-night stay at Park MGM in Las Vegas the same night, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

