You could win tickets to see Sting in Las Vegas, plus hotel stay!

Sting is at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas through the end of this week, and then he returns June 3rd through 18th of next year. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Live Nation Las Vegas has furnished a fabulous prize package for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text STING, SONGS, or VEGAS to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Sting: My Songs, The Las Vegas Residency, live in concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on June 10, 2022. The winner also receives a one-night stay at the Flamingo Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on the same night, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “STING” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “SONGS” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “VEGAS” sweepstakes.

