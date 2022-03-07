You could win tickets to see The Chicks at the Greek Theatre

Grammy-winning country superstars The Chicks — you know them from hit albums like “Fly” and songs like “Goodbye Earl” — are coming to the Greek Theatre this summer. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation have furnished some great prize packages for KTLA viewers to win. Text CHICKS, GREEK or GASLIGHTER to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see the chicks live in concert at the Greek Theater with special guest Jenny Lewis on Monday, July 25th. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “CHICKS” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “GREEK” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “GASLIGHTER” sweepstakes.