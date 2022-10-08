Maestro Gustavo Dudamel is leading the internationally renowned LA Phil orchestra this week in performances of pieces by celebrated Mexican composer Arturo Marquez and iconic American Composer Aaron Copland. As always, the LA Phil performs the concerts in the exquisite Walt Disney Concert Hall downtown. Tickets are on sale now at LAPhil.com. Our partners at the LA Phil are furnishing tickets to this show for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text DUDAMEL, LAPHIL or HARMONY to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see and hear the LA Phil play Copland and Marquez this Thursday, October 13th at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Message and data rates apply. It will be a night of inspired music — Good luck!

