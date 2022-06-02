Influential hard-rock icons the Scorpions are returning to the u-s with special guests Whitesnake on the “Rock Believer” world tour. Tickets are on sale now for their show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on October 4th at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at live nation are furnishing tickets to the show for some lucky KTLA viewers. Text ROCK, HURRICANE or CHANGE to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see the Scorpions with special guest Whitesnake live in concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Tuesday, October 4th. Message and data rates apply. Two celebrated bands together for what’s going to be an amazing show. Good luck!

