You could win tickets to see The Who!

1960’s Rock legends The Who are coming to Honda Center and the Hollywood Bowl this fall with “The Who Hits Back” 2022 tour. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Text WHO, GENERATION or TOMMY to 515151 for your chance to win to tickets to see The Who live in concert at your choice of venue – either the Honda Center on October 28th, or at the Hollywood Bowl on November 1st. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “WHO” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “GENERATION” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “TOMMY” sweepstakes.

