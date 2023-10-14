Country music makers from Oklahoma Turnpike Troubadours are coming to SoCal for their only LA show of the year Friday, October 20 at the Greek Theater. Tickets to the show are on sale now at AXS.com. Text COUNTRY or MUSIC to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Turnpike Troubadours live in concert at the Greek Theater on Friday, October 20th. Message and data rates apply. They’ll be joined that night by special guest Morgan Wade. Playing classic hits, plus material from their new album ‘cat in the rain,’ it’s gonna be a great show. Good luck!

