You could win tickets to see Usher in Las Vegas!

You remember him from “Dancing With The Stars” — Derek Hough is bringing his “No Limit” residency back to The Venetian in Las Vegas this summer. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Text DEREK or VEGAS to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see “Derek Hough: No Limit” in the Summit Showroom at The Venetian in Las Vegas on Friday, June 10th. The winner also receives a one-night stay on June 10 at The Venetian in Las Vegas, plus a $100 American Express gift card. A dynamic show, filled with dancing and energy, you don’t want to miss it. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

