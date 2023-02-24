Top-selling R&B singer-songwriter Usher has just added shows to his residency in Las Vegas, with tickets for new dates in June and October going on sale Saturday, February 25 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation Las Vegas are furnishing a Vegas prize package for one lucky viewer to go see Usher. Text USHER, YEAH or VEGAS to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Usher live in concert on Friday, October 13th at Dolby Live at Park MGM in las vegas. The winner will also receive a one-night stay at Park MGM Las Vegas, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. With Usher, you know it’s going to be an energetic and exciting show. Good luck!

