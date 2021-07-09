You could win tickets to The DiscOasis experience!

The DiscOasis, a music-driven interactive fantasy, launches at the South Coast Botanic Garden on July 13th! This unique experience invites audiences into a glittering disco paradise for the soul, with none other than the legendary Nile Rodgers curating the music as the DiscOasis groovemaster. Tickets are on sale now at TheDiscOasis.com. Text DISCO, OASIS, or PARTY to 515151 for your chance to win four tickets to the DiscOasis on your choice of date from July 13 through September 6. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below:

KTLA’s shortcode is 515151

Having trouble submitting or seeing the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window.

Click or tap here for complete official rules for the “DISCO” giveaway.

Click or tap here for complete official rules for the “OASIS” giveaway.

Click or tap here for complete official rules for the “PARTY” giveaway.