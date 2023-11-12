The holidays are just about here, and so is the Hollywood Christmas Parade, happening right here on Hollywood Boulevard the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Grand marshal actor Danny Trejo oversees the festivities this year, and KTLA 5’s very own Ginger Chan will be featured in the parade as well! Tickets to see the parade up-close in person are available now at TheHollywoodChristmasParade.org. Now, you could win tickets to this year’s parade. Text HOLLYWOOD to 515151 for your chance to win a five-pack of tickets to attend the Hollywood Christmas Parade on Sunday, November 26th on Hollywood Boulevard. Beginning at 6am on November 13th, text PARADE to 515151 for another chance to win the same prize. Message and data rates apply. Entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. on November 13th. Celebrate the Christmas spirit with this wonderful tradition for the whole family. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window

Click or tap here for official rules for the “HOLLYWOOD” sweepstakes.

Click or tap here for official rules for the “PARADE” sweepstakes.