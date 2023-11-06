The holidays begin at the Disneyland® Resort, and KTLA 5 and KOST 103.5 want you to enjoy the magic of the season! At Disney California Adventure® Park, enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Disney Festival of Holidays, and the nighttime water spectacular World of Color – Season of Light. And over at Disneyland® Park, rediscover holiday classics like the “Believe…in Holiday Magic” fireworks, A Christmas Fantasy Parade, Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle and more.

Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News weekdays from November 10 through November 17 for a code word. Then text the code word for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party on Wednesday, December 6 at Disney California Adventure® Park.

Make memories with family and friends, at the place where the holidays begin…and the Disney magic never ends. Don’t miss a moment. The holiday celebrations end Jan 7. Enter now!

Or enter using the form below.

KTLA’s ‘short code’ is 515151.

Having trouble seeing or submitting the entry form? Click or tap here to load the entry form in a new window

[rules]