KTLA 5 and KOST 103.5 want to give you the chance to experience the holiday joy you’ve been dreaming about. Magic is festive foods and traditional celebrations. It’s Disney Festival of Holidays and the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! street party, and returning this year, the nighttime spectacular “World of Color – Season of Light”. Magic is Holidays at the Disneyland® Resort. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News November 1 through November 5 for a code word. Then text it to 515151 for your chance to win 4 tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park. Message and data rates apply. Complete code word schedule and official rules are below. Good luck!

THE 2022 KOST 103.5 PRIVATE HOLIDAY PARTY



SWEEPSTAKES

NOVEMBER 2022





Official Rules

PRIZE IS FOR EVENT ON DECEMBER 7, 2022

1. Sponsors. This watch and win sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by KTLA (“Station”), 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90028 (the “Sponsor”) and Disney Destinations, LLC, 1313 S. Harbor Blvd., Anaheim, CA, 92802 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

APPLE IS NOT INVOLVED IN ANY WAY IN THIS SWEEPSTAKES/SWEEPSTAKES. THE SPONSOR(S) IS/ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR PROVIDING THE PRIZE(S) LISTED HEREIN. THE PRIZE(S) WON ARE NOT APPLE PRODUCTS, NOR ARE THEY RELATED TO APPLE IN ANY WAY. THE RESPONSIBIITY OF ORGANIZING THIS Sweepstakes AND DISTRIBUTING THE PRIZE(S) ARE THE SPONSORS’ RESPONSIBILITIES. APPLE DOES NOT SPONSOR THIS SWEEPSTAKES/SWEEPSTAKES IN ANY WAY.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Sweepstakes is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within KTLA’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry and able to attend the event on December 7, 2022 as described herein. Current or former employees of KTLA, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, Disney Destinations, LLC (“Prize Provider”), the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in KTLA’s viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Sweepstakes materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a KTLA contest or sweepstakes only once (1) every 60 days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once (1) every six (6) months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry. This watch and win Sweepstakes will accept entries during each of eight Rounds, described below. To enter the Sweepstakes, in each Round watch for a keyword on KTLA-TV during the programs, dates and times indicated in the list below (excluding commercials):







Round 1: November 1, 2022

The Keyword will be announced between 7:00 a.m. and 7:59 a.m. during the KTLA 5 Morning News. Entry deadline for Round 1 is 3:59:59 p.m. on November 1, 2022.





The Keyword will be announced between 6:00 a.m. and 6:59 a.m. during the KTLA 5 Morning News. Entry deadline for Round 2 is 3:59:59 p.m. on November 2, 2022.





The Keyword will be announced between 10:00 a.m. and 10:59 a.m. during the KTLA 5 Morning News. Entry deadline for Round 3 is 3:59:59 p.m. on November 3, 2022.





The Keyword will be announced between 7:00 a.m. and 7:59 a.m. during the KTLA 5 Morning News. Entry deadline for Round 4 is 3:59:59 p.m. on November 4, 2022.





The Keyword will be announced between 8:00 a.m. and 8:59 a.m. during the KTLA 5 Morning News. Entry deadline for Round 5 is 3:59:59 p.m. on November 4, 2022.





The Keyword will be announced between 9:00 a.m. and 9:59 a.m. during the KTLA 5 Morning News. Entry deadline for Round 6 is 3:59:59 p.m. on November 4, 2022.





The Keyword will be announced between 10:00 a.m. and 10:59 a.m. during the KTLA 5 Morning News. Entry deadline for Round 7 is 3:59:59 p.m. on November 4, 2022.





The Keyword will be announced between 10:00 a.m. and 10:59 a.m. during the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News. Entry deadline for Round 8 is 3:59:59 p.m. on November 5, 2022.

Once the keyword has been announced for that round, there are two methods of entry:

Entrants may use the text messaging feature on their cellular phone to send to a text message to 515151 with only an announced keyword for this sweepstakes in the body of the message. All entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Text-Message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any entrant, an entrant shall be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct keyword shall be eligible. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any text message entry at any time which in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules.

OR

The alternative to entry by text message is to visit ktla.com/contests, clicking the link for the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party sweepstakes, and completing and submitting the entry form. Entrants must include KTLA’s shortcode of 515151, their name, an announced keyword for this sweepstakes, and phone number in order to enter.

Incomplete entries will not be considered. Only one (1) entry per person will be accepted per round, regardless of method.

The Released Parties (as defined below) are not responsible for technical or computer, telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules.

An entrant may use only one email address to submit entries during the Sweepstakes. If an entrant uses multiple email addresses to submit more than one entry, the entrant will be disqualified. For entries submitted online, entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning the e-mail address or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by the Sponsor(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. The Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsor(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Sweepstakes (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Sweepstakes, the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at ktla.com/contests. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

One (1) entry per person per round (keyword), for a possible total of eight (8) entries, will be accepted.

By entering this Sweepstakes online, participants agree to ktla.com Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at https://www.nexstar.tv/privacy-policy/. All entry information becomes the property of the Sponsor(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsor(s). By entering, entrants grant the Sponsor(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on ktla.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant. The Sponsors reserve the right to reject and disqualify any submissions that do not meet the terms and conditions of these Sweepstakes rules.

4. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries submitted in this Sweepstakes.

5. Prize(s). There will be up to forty (40) winners in this Sweepstakes.At the conclusion of each round, all entries submitted in that round that include the correct keyword for that round will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool, five (5) winners will be selected in a random drawing. For clarity there will be eight (8) separate round pools from which the winners will be selected. Winners will be notified that they won by phone or e-mail.

Each prize consists of four (4) tickets (“Event Tickets”) for admission to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park (the “Event”) valid only on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT and expiring, Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 1:00 a.m. PT. Each winner and their guest(s) will be admitted into Disney California Adventure® Park during regular operating hours beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT and will each receive a wristband at check-in providing access into the Private Party portion of the Event which begins at 9:00 p.m. PT.

The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each Prize is one hundred sixteen dollars ($116.00).

Disney California Adventure® Park is located at 1313 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, CA, 92802.





No more than the advertised number of prizes shall be awarded. The prize is subject to certain terms and conditions as specified herein and on the Event Tickets. A prize (or any portion thereof) may not be separated, sold, traded, rescheduled to dates other than as set forth herein, or commissioned, and is not assignable, replaceable if lost/damaged/stolen except in Prize Provider’s sole discretion. A winner may not charge any guest for participating in the prize. Prize details and availability are subject to change. The Prize will be fulfilled by Prize Provider. The prize will only be awarded if properly claimed according to these Rules. The Released Parties are not in any way responsible or liable for injuries or damages resulting from shipping and handling, loss, use or misuse of any prize and/or any prize related activity awarded in this Sweepstakes or from the participation in the Sweepstakes, the prize or any prize-related activity. All costs and expenses related to the prize acceptance, the prize, and/or prize use not specified herein as being provided are the sole responsibility of winner(s) including, but not limited to, transportation to/from the Disneyland® Resort, parking, hotel accommodations and services, meals/food (other than as provided at the Event), travel insurance, alcoholic beverages, merchandise and souvenirs, incidental expenses, additional tips and gratuities and income taxes.

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By accepting and using the prize and visiting the Premises, the winner and guests voluntarily assume all risks related in any way to exposure to COVID-19, and any other communicable or infectious disease. The winner and guests must comply with all theme park rules and regulations, including any public health restrictions. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture of such portion(s) of the prize. Disney reserves the right to remove or deny entry to the winner and/or any of the guests who do not comply with any health restrictions imposed by any government, or Disney. The winner and guests are also responsible for understanding and complying with any COVID-19 travel restrictions. Before visiting, each guest should visit Disneyland.com/Updates to view important information about park reservations, limitations on benefits, features, experiences and offerings, safety measures and other information. There may be specific state or government health agency instructions, guidelines and requirements for all visitors to the Premises. The winner and their Guests are solely responsible, at their own cost, for staying updated on and complying with any of the latest restrictions and requirements that may be in place for travel to and visiting the Premises.

One (1) prize per person/household as listed above for this Sweepstakes. Terms and conditions as set forth herein and on the Event Tickets shall apply. Event Tickets may not be used in conjunction with any other promotion or offer. Event Ticket fulfillment is subject to certain restrictions, and Event Tickets are valid only for admission to the Event and for the limited general Disney California Adventure® Park admission listed above. Unused Event Tickets will be forfeited. Winner will not receive compensation for Event Tickets that the winner is unable to use due to cancellation of the Event or otherwise, and such unused portion of the prize will be forfeited. A winner who plans on providing a ticket to a guest under the age of eighteen (18) must be accompanied by his/her parent or legal guardian, as such winner’s guest, and who must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age. Each winner understands and agrees that he/she is responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of any of his/her guests, and that the Prize Provider has the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify and remove any attendee of the Event from the Event at any time if such attendee’s behavior at any point is disruptive or may or does cause damage to person, property or the reputation of Prize Provider or otherwise violates the rules or policies of the Disneyland® Resort. Attractions, experiences, services, entertainment and offerings may be modified, limited in availability, or unavailable; are subject to change or cancellation without notice; and are not guaranteed. Each winner will receive a total of four (4) Event Tickets as the Prize. Requests of any kind by winners for additional admissions to the Event will not be honored. Admissions to the Event may not be purchased.

All potential winners will be contacted by a representative of the Sponsor, and must reply within 48 hours to maintain eligibility. If a potential winner cannot be contacted within this time period or fails to respond to any attempted contact, such potential winner will be disqualified, his/her entry will be declared null and void and the Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to choose another potential winner by the process referred to above.

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Sponsor(s). Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no representations, guarantees or warranties of any kind, express or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any Prize and all such warranties are hereby disclaimed (including, without limitation, any implied warranty of merchantability or fitness for a specific purpose), and the Released Parties are not responsible for defective prizes. Sponsor(s) and Prize Provider reserves the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Other terms and conditions may apply.

6. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The winner must claim the prize(s) in-person at the Station, located at 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90028, during regular business hours (Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.). The prize(s) must be claimed and all required paperwork and ID submissions must be completed within 7 days of initial contact between Sponsor and winner, or by December 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (whichever is earlier), or it/they will be forfeited.. Failure of the winner to fulfill these requirements will result in the forfeit of entire prize package. Winner will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notifications will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Upon forfeiture of the prize(s), the Station has the right to select an alternate winner using the same process described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another Sweepstakes conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Sponsor(s). The Sponsor(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsor(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, additional fees, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Released Parties are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Released Parties are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events or services that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Released Parties. This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, pandemic, government shut-down, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Released Parties are not responsible for any expenses incurred by Sweepstakes winners as a result of such delays or cancellations. The Released Parties will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, pandemic, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Released Parties.

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station and on ktla.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner(s).

7. Social Media. For contests or sweepstakes promoted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, iHeartRadio, or any other social media website (each a “Social Media Site” and collectively the “Social Media Sites”), the Sponsors reserve the right to void any entrant’s entry in the Sweepstakes for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the applicable Social Media Site, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, videos, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at their discretion. The Sponsors also reserve the right to block, ignore, report, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Sweepstakes and/or the Sponsors’ profile(s), account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s). This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold the Social Media Sites harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Sweepstakes. Entrants understand that by logging-in to the applicable Social Media Site, that they agree to comply with the Social Media Site’s Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of the Social Media Site. Entrants agree that the Released Parties are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees. For entries submitted through the Social Media Sites, the Sponsors may be limited to using the information in a manner set forth by the Social Media Sites and in no other way.

8. Limitation on Liability. The Released Parties disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use or misuse of the prize and/or any prize related activity. Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Released Parties, Prize Provider and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent, related and subsidiary entities and their respective, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, assigns and representatives (collectively, “Released Parties”) harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership and use or misuse of the prize or any prize related activity or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Sweepstakes or prize-related activity.

All disputes arising out of or relating to any prize provided by Prize Provider shall be resolved by applying the laws of California, without regard to conflict of law rules, and shall be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Orange County, California. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.

In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of these Official Rules, these Official Rules shall prevail and govern.

9. Reservation of Rights. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this Sweepstakes for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsor(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on ktla.com.

10. Contact Information. For questions or more information about this Sweepstakes, please contact KTLA at 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90028 and ktla.com. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KTLA, THE 2021 KOST 103.5 PRIVATE HOLIDAY PARTY SWEEPSTAKES NOVEMBER 2022, 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90028, within sixty (60) days of the end of this Sweepstakes.